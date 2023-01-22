RFM24: European Commission may synchronize sanctions against Russia and Belarus

The European Commission (EC) can fully synchronize sanctions against Russia and Belarus, informs Polish radio station RMF FM, citing sources.

According to the radio station, one of the options for restrictions considered by the EC involves the imposition of sanctions similar to those against Russia. Germany and a number of other countries oppose such an idea – according to representatives of the FRG, such measures should not be introduced against Minsk until Belarus has entered into hostilities.

Among other options for restrictions, the European Commission is considering the introduction of a complete embargo on the supply of weapons and dual-use equipment, as well as restrictions on the export of electronics, household appliances and luxury goods to Belarus, which Russians can purchase bypassing sanctions.

In addition, the EC plans to extend restrictions to Belarusian banks, as Russian citizens “regularly travel to Minsk to withdraw money from local ATMs,” radio station sources say.

Earlier it became known that the European Union (EU) has accelerated work on the tenth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which may include not only Russia, but also Belarus. It was noted that the European Union intends to take new restrictive measures before the Ukraine-EU summit, scheduled for early February.