In addition to its intentions to join NATO, Ukraine is also seeking to join the European Union. A report released at the end of June by the European Commission pointed out progress and pending issues in the country.

According to the document, after reservations, Ukraine promoted “successfully” the reform of the Superior Council of Justice and the Commission for High Qualification of Judges and “achieved good progress” in the reform of the Constitutional Court.

The European Commission also praised the adoption of “media legislation in full compliance with our own EU audiovisual media services directive”. However, the country still needs to achieve greater progress in “anti-corruption, anti-money laundering, de-oligarquization and [proteção a] national minorities,” the report noted.

Read an article about Ukraine’s challenges to join NATO.