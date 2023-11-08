The European Commission, executive arm of the European Union (EU), gave the green light this Wednesday to the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia-Herzegovina, while recommending that Georgia be granted candidate country status.

“Today is a historic day because the Commission recommends that the Council begin accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova,” said the president of the Community Executive, Ursula von der Leyen, at a press conference.

He added that the Commission recommends the opening of EU accession negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina “once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved.”

The Commission’s recommendations must be submitted to the vote of the leaders of the EU countries at a summit scheduled for December in Brussels.

Ukraine submitted its request to join the EU just five days after Russia’s offensive against its territory, in February 2022, and in June the country was officially recognized as a candidate to join the bloc.

Ukraine had to advance a plan of seven essential points – which includes fighting corruption and limiting the power of oligarchs – and Von der Leyen celebrated that Kiev met “much more than 90%” of those goals.

Ukrainians are deeply reforming their country and preparing for accession,

even as they are fighting an existential war. Today the Commission recommends that the Council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/XNuyZigoZu — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 8, 2023

The president of the Commission, the German Ursula von der Leyen, visited the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, on Saturday and praised the progress of the suggested reforms.

“I am sure that they will be able to achieve their ambitious goal, that is, that the historic decision to open the accession negotiation process will be taken already this year,” Von der Leyen told the Ukrainian parliament.

The accession process, however, takes several years of complex negotiations between the aspiring countries and the EU institutions in Brussels, a process that can take up to a decade.

Turkey, for example, began formal accession talks in 2005, and the situation remains deadlocked. Albania was recognized as a candidate country in 2003, and began formal talks in 2009, which have not yet been completed.

Montenegro, Serbia, North Macedonia are also waiting in line, with growing impatience.

In the case of Bosnia, a Commission document released this Wednesday recommended the start of formal accession negotiations only after that country moves forward with a reform plan.

Photo: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

Overall, Russia’s war against Ukraine sparked a broader discussion about new members joining the EU bloc.which seeks to contain Russian and Chinese influence.

In this scenario, support for Ukraine represents an essential boost for the country, since the country is going through a delicate moment due to limited military advances and doubts about the continuity of US aid.

For this reason, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, noted that Ukraine “will make the European Union stronger and more secure, and together we will increase stability throughout Europe.”

But even European diplomats who strongly support Ukraine admit that the debate at the December summit will be difficult, and that approval to start talks could be conditional on new reforms.

Debris from a store destroyed after a Russian attack in Ukraine. Photo: KHAKIV REGIONAL PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE/AFP

Several countries, for example, insist that there can be no ‘shortcuts’ on the Ukrainian path to membership. Simultaneously, Hungary bitterly accuses Ukraine of limiting the rights of ethnic Hungarians.

“It’s obviously a heated and difficult issue; if it weren’t, we would already have a compromise decision,” said a senior European diplomat.

In parallel, Europeans must discuss how to make the bloc a homogeneous entity with some 30 member countries or even more, given the difficulties of the EU with 27 members.

In the case of Ukraine, furthermore, it would be a country virtually destroyed by war, and this would represent an enormous additional cost for the bloc.

AFP and EFE