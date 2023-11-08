The European Commission recommended this Wednesday (8) that the European Council begin negotiations for the accession of Ukraine, Moldova and Bosnia-Herzegovina to the European Union (EU). Furthermore, the Commission recommended that Georgia be granted the status of a candidate country to join the European bloc.

The recommendation is an important milestone in Ukraine’s rapprochement with the West, an objective that the country has pursued for more than a decade. Ukrainians formally requested EU membership in February 2022, the same month that the Russian invasion of their territory began.

The EU accepted the Ukrainian candidacy in June of the same year, but negotiations had not yet begun. Now, the European Commission suggests that they begin in 2024, as long as “a series of conditions” are met.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “today is a historic day, because today the Commission recommends that the Council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.” She said the EU supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, which has faced a war with Russia since 2014, when Moscow illegally annexed Crimea.

Von der Leyen also added that the Commission also recommends opening negotiations for Bosnia-Herzegovina’s entry into the European bloc “as soon as the necessary degree of fulfillment of the accession criteria is achieved.”

Ukraine also aims to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Western military alliance. In 2019, the country included in its constitution the objective of joining the EU and NATO. However, the EU accession process is long and complex, and depends on the approval of all member states. Furthermore, Ukraine will have to implement a series of political, economic and social reforms to bring it up to European standards, reforms that are partly already taking place.

The recommendation was celebrated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “recognition of his country’s efforts” to get closer to the European Union. Zelensky stated that the European Commission’s decision is “correct” and “historic” and that Ukraine “is ready to meet the criteria required by the bloc”. (With EFE Agency)