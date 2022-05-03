The European Commission proposed new measures on Tuesday to improve access to health data across the European Union, in a style inspired by the widespread use of digital Covid-19 vaccine certificates in the bloc. “The (Covid-19) pandemic has shown us the importance of digital tools and how they can really improve patient care,” EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakidis said at a press conference in Strasbourg.

Under the so-called European Health Data Space, medical information such as test results, prescriptions and medical history will be more easily shared between health care providers and general practitioners in the same country and across borders with patient permission.

“The more health data we have, the better the prognosis and the greater access to more treatments for incurable diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s,” said European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas.

The Commission will now enter new negotiations with the European Parliament and the 27 EU countries to bring the legislation into effect.