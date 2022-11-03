By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will propose a simple legal framework to regulate Airbnb and other short-term rental companies, sources familiar with the matter said.

Under the bill, companies in the sector will have to provide data on their customers’ usage of the platform and their number of stays to national authorities, they said.

The data will be stored at a single digital entry point available to all public authorities, one of the sources said.

The proposal, which the European Union executive will announce next week, marks an effort to tackle the patchwork of different national laws that regulate Airbnb and companies in the sector in the 27 countries of the euro zone.

The EU project is similar to the data-sharing agreement Airbnb signed with EU statistics agency Eurostat two years ago, which allows public authorities to access quarterly published data on the number of people using its platform and the number of nights booked.

Officials in Amsterdam, New York, Paris and other cities popular with tourists blame the platform for worsening housing shortages in their cities, real estate speculation and rising rental prices that have driven low-income residents out.

In recent years, Airbnb has tried to address these concerns by limiting the number of days a year that homes can be rented in central Paris, London and Amsterdam.

The proposed legislation will need to be discussed with EU member states and the European Parliament next year before it becomes law.