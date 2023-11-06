The Commission said in a statement: “The escalation of anti-Semitic incidents across Europe has reached extraordinary levels in the past few days, reminding us of some of the darkest times in history.”“.

“We condemn these abhorrent actions in the strongest possible terms. They go against everything Europe stands for,” she added“.

The Commission pointed to anti-Semitic acts in Austria, France, Germany and Spain, also noting the presence of “demonstrators chanting hate slogans against Jews.”“.

She stressed that “anti-Semitism must be confronted, and the rise of hatred against Muslims as well, which we have witnessed over the past weeks and has no place in Europe.”“.

Anti-Semitic acts escalated around the world in the midst of the war on Gaza.