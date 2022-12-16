The European Commission threatened this Friday with the possibility of sanctioning Twitter for the suspension from the accounts of several journalists who follow the information regarding its owner, Elon Musk.

“The news about the arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. The digital services law requires respect for press freedom and fundamental rights.And it is reinforced by the law on freedom of the press of the media. Musk must be aware of this. There are red lines. And soon, sanctions,” Vera Jourová, Vice President of the European Commission for Values ​​and Transparency, said on Twitter.

The digital services law, which will begin to be applied in the middle of next year, forces the big platforms to be more transparent in the operation of the algorithms that regulate what users see on the Internet and to quickly eliminate illegal content, but always in a justified way and guaranteeing the balance with the right to freedom of expression.

It provides for fines of up to 6 percent of the annual revenue of the companies in case they repeatedly break the law.

The media freedom of press law, which is still being negotiated by the European institutions, aims to improve transparency on the ownership of newspapers and safeguard the independence and pluralism of the media within the sector.

Jourová threatened to sanction Twitter after several US media said yesterday that the company has suspended the accounts of various journalists from The Washington Post, The New York Times, CNN or Voice of America who cover the information on the tycoon.

Musk himself had earlier promised not to suspend an account for its “commitment to free speech,” but on Wednesday Twitter changed its rules and prohibited sharing information about “the real-time location of people.”

Although Twitter has not yet made any official comment on the suspensions of journalists, the company’s new head of Trust and Safety, Ella Irwin, assured a reporter for The Verge today that they will suspend “any account that violates privacy rules and puts other users at risk.”

Since he bought Twitter, the European Commission has warned Musk on more than one occasion about the need to comply with the requirements established by the new rules that the European Union is approving to regulate large internet companies.

In the videoconference last November with Musk, the Internal Market commissioner, Thierry Breton, agreed with the owner of Twitter to be able to go to the company’s headquarters in the United States to verify that it meets the new requirements.

