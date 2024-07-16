Ursula von der Leyen, bloc representatives refuse to attend Council meetings chaired by Orbán, spokesperson says

The European Commission has decided “boycott” Hungary has relinquished its presidency of the Council of the EU over Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s controversial trips to Moscow and Beijing, which were seen as an affront to the bloc’s political unity. The decision means that senior Commission representatives, including President Ursula von der Leyen, will not participate in informal events.

“In light of the recent events marking the beginning of the Hungarian Presidency, President Ursula von der Leyen has decided that the European Commission will be represented only by senior officials at informal Council meetings”announced the Commission’s chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, this Monday (15.Jul.2024).

According to the spokesperson, the visit of the College, formed by von der Leyen and other representatives of the bloc, to the Presidency will no longer take place. The official event marks the beginning of each rotating presidency to recognize the new authority.

Since Hungary took over the temporary presidency of the Council of the EU on 1 July 2024, Orbán has undertaken so-called “peace missions”. Among the destinations, the prime minister went to Moscow to discuss with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, measures to end the conflict with Ukraine.

He also visited former US President Donald Trump on Thursday (11 July) and expressed his support for the Republican’s candidacy in the country’s elections, which will be held on 5 November.

In addition to Russia and the United States, Orbán also visited Ukraine and China to discuss ending the conflict between Kiev and Moscow. He says he is working with world leaders to promote an end to the war in Europe.

However, European Union leaders have criticized the Hungarian prime minister, saying he does not represent the bloc externally and that his trips are merely bilateral meetings, causing internal tensions within the bloc.

As president, Orbán is responsible for coordinating the policies discussed within the bloc.