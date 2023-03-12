RT: European Commission allocates €9.2 million to support free and fair elections in Georgia

The European Commission (EC) intends to finance the strengthening of the role of representatives of civil society in Georgia in the governance of the country. About it informs Russia Today with reference to the relevant document.

It is specified that a grant of 9.2 million euros has been allocated for these purposes. It is expected that the activities within the framework of the project will contribute to the formation of a “favorable electoral environment”, support for “free and fair elections” in Georgia and contribute to the country’s integration into the European Union.

The EC stressed that an empowered society is a key component of a “fair, equitable and democratic system.”

Last year, it was reported that the European Commission would allocate 1.5 million euros for the work of public defenders in Georgia.