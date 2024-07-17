Home page World

From: Hacibekiroglu Mine

Press Split

Copenhagen at night has a completely unique atmosphere. © Cavan Images/Imago

Imagine that on your next trip you could not only explore the world, but also do something good for the environment – and get a reward. A metropolis in Europe is leading the way.

You love travelling and have been disappointed by your dream countries? Then maybe it’s time for a trip to the Danish capital. Because there is currently a mega exciting pilot program running there called “CopenPay“, which is guaranteed not to disappoint you. From July 15th to August 11th, you can earn great rewards by doing environmentally friendly activities such as cycling or collecting rubbish. Yes, you read that right: free food, cultural experiences and exciting tours await you if you act in an environmentally conscious way.

How it works: For example, if you collect plastic waste and bring it to the Danish National Gallery, you can create works of art out of the waste in a workshop. Or if you go to the city’s famous thermal power station by bike or public transport, you can ski on an artificial slope on the roof of the building – how cool is that?!

CopenPay rewards actions such as cycling, participating in clean-up activities or volunteering on urban farms with access to a variety of enriching experiences and everyday wonders of Copenhagen

This means you can score free museum tours, free kayak rentals or even a vegetarian lunch made from local plants. Copenhagen is already a top travel destination. With its stunning architecture, world-famous restaurants and green surroundings, the city attracts many visitors every year. And with 382 kilometers of bike paths, it is also a paradise for cycling enthusiasts.

So what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, grab a bike and head to Copenhagen! And who knows, maybe other cities will follow suit. We would be delighted if such environmentally friendly rewards were introduced here too.

Are you already planning your next vacation and don’t feel like going to Copenhagen? Then avoid these 12 travel destinations where you are not welcome as a tourist.