Some passports have a legend that makes a difference. It’s at the top of its cover, written in the language of the country that issues it. In the case of Spain, for example, the phrase is European Union; in the Italian documents, Unione Europea; in the French, Union Européenne.

Why are these two words a plus? Because these documents open the doors to a territory made up of some thirty countries, where there are almost no borders.

Therefore, in times of emigration, you have to know what is European citizenship: how to obtain it, what rights it grants and what is the easiest nationality to obtain.

EU flag flying at its headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

The 26 golden stars

The European Union (EU) is a political and economic space made up of 26 countries (the United Kingdom ceased to belong to it on the recent December 31, 2020), created in 1993.

Its members, in alphabetical order, are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta , Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania and Sweden.

Some of these countries, and others outside the EU, They belong to the so-called Schengen area, where, with few exceptions, there are no border controls for European citizens. While Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Ireland and Romania do not join Schengen, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland do, even though they are not members of the EU.

Paris France. You can work there with European citizens.

Those who were born or have the nationality of any of these 26 countries also automatically acquire the so-called European citizenship. Their rights are enshrined in the Treaty of Operation and in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU.

Although this citizenship does not have a document with a blue background and gold stars, such as the EU flag, it allows them to travel and even settle in any of these 26 countries, according to certain conditions related to study or employment. You just have to present the identity document or passport of a country in the block.

One of the most prominent rights is that European citizens can work in any of these 26 countries without the need for a work permit.

Also, under certain conditions, they are entitled to unemployment insurance for six months. After having stayed five years in a row in the country they will obtain permanent residence. These conditions extend to Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, and with some limitations to Switzerland.

Germany and historic Berlin. European Union.

The European Health Card (TSE) ensures basic medical care in any EU country. For example, if you have Spanish nationality and are in Germany, you should be treated free of charge in a hospital in that country. It should be clarified that the TSE does not guarantee access to all medical services and that, sometimes, there are even different fees to pay.

Family members can also work under the same conditions and children have the right to receive education in the country of residence, under the same conditions as nationals.

How to access European Citizenship from Argentina

For Argentines, the way to obtain European citizenship is, obviously, to acquire the nationality of one of the member countries of the EU. Due to the number of immigrants who came to our country in other times, Spain and Italy appear in the first place of inquiries and procedures.

Like at home. Sevilla Spain. With an Argentine accent.

The children of Spaniards have the right to the nationality of the Motherland. Possibly, if a bill is successful, the grandchildren could get it again, as happened between 2007 and 2010. In the case of Italy, not only the children, but also great-great-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and grandchildren of Italians can acquire nationality. Ireland is another country that extends citizenship to great-grandchildren, grandchildren and children.

However, it is advisable to consult the consulates to know exactly what the requirements are. There are age limits, kinship limits (mothers transmit nationality as of 1948, in Italy, and since 1978 in Spain) and other requirements such as that there are no “generational leaps” (none of the relatives must have renounced their nationality from Italy).

Portugal has an accessible citizenship for investors.

With many euros

This alternative is for few, but it exists. Several EU countries grant the so-called Golden Visa, or investment visas, which facilitate obtaining legal residence (access to the Schengen area), including citizenship, practically without having to live there. Of course, it is for citizens of non-EU countries.

Last year Greece granted 645 visas of this type. The minimum investment is 250,000 euros in property or in the rental of a hotel or tourist establishment.

The advantage is that there are no permanence requirements, that the visa covers the family and that the acquired property can be rented. In addition to enabling transit through the Schengen area, Greek nationality can be acquired within seven years of maintaining the investment.

Portugal authorized 1,245 Residence Visas for Investment (ARI) in 2019. The investments start at 280,000 euros and their destinations are various: properties; business creation; venture capital funds; artistic activities and cultural heritage or scientific research, among others. You only have to stay between seven and fourteen days a year in the country, but after living there between five and six years the investor and his family can access citizenship.

Greece is another of the countries that give good visas for investors.

With a minimum investment of 500,000 euros in real estate, Spain is another of the countries that grants this type of visa (600 in 2018). In the Spanish case, it includes the residence and work permit for two years (renewable for five more) for the investor and his family. However, you do not need to become a tax resident: you only need to travel to the country once a year and maintain the investment.

With a little more money, 2,000,000 euros at least, also in real estate, you can access the citizenship of Cyprus. The process takes about six months and citizenship can be extended to the investor’s family, including their parents and in-laws, under certain conditions.