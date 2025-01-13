Formula 1
Spa, in Belgium, has signed a new rotating system in which it will organize a race every two years and that will affect other tracks
Optimism in Montmeló to maintain the grand prix from 2027. The new model does not affect Madrid, which will organize F1 from 2026 to 2035
The announcement of the renewal of Belgium as the headquarters of Formula 1 implies a reversal of the trend. The grand prix held on the Spa circuit will organize four races over six years: 2026, 2027, 2029 and 2031. It is the first…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#European #circuits #forced #rotate #stay
Leave a Reply