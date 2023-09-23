In the Czech Republic, a soft debut against Hungary on Sunday for Piazza’s national team

The national baseball team returns for the European Championship which will be played on the diamonds of the Czech Republic. Italy has not won it since 2012 and is stuck at 10 titles, while the champion Netherlands is looking for five consecutive titles (24 in total). Last time, Milke Piazza’s Azzurri finished third at home and are looking for redemption.

Groups — Italy is included in group B of Trebic and will play today at 11am against Hungary, tomorrow at 5.30pm against Sweden and Tuesday at 5.30pm against Great Britain. In group A Spain. Czech Republic, Austria and Greece; in group C Holland, Croatia, Ukraine and France; in group D Israel, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland. Quarterfinals on Thursday, semi-finals on Friday and finals on Sunday 1 October in Brno.

Rosters — In the roster of 24 selected by the championship, with some reinforcements from overseas, the youngest of the delegation is Andres Annunziata, 17 year old catcher of the Under 23 national team, who will accumulate further experience working in the bullpen with the pitchers. For Italy, the collaboration begins with Steel Sport, the prestigious American organization which aims to spread, especially among young athletes and their families, the values ​​of loyalty and determination that guided the life of a baseball and football great. sports like the legendary Italian-American manager Tommy Lasorda, under the banner of his motto: “You Gotta Believe!” You have to believe it.” With this motto, the Azzurri have an extra boost… See also The disappointment that Brian Lozano took in his time at America

