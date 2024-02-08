The aim is to negotiate forcefully in Brussels with Macron and Scholz, who will receive a sensational beating in France and Germany





Officially the announcement will only come after Easter, in April, but according to what appears to Affaritaliani.it Giorgia Meloni He has decided. The Prime Minister will be the leading candidate of Fratelli d'Italia in the European elections on 8-9 June in all five constituencies. The goal is to well exceed one million personal preferences and get close to if not exceed one and a half million. A sort of show of strength to demonstrate in Italy and in Europe that citizens are with her today even more than they were at the September 2022 elections.

It is clear that with the prime minister's direct candidacy all other hypotheses expire. The ministers will not be in the field and neither will the sister Arianna Meloni, who will continue to deal with membership, local congresses and the organization of the party. The challenge is both internal and external. On the national side, without humiliating the centre-right allies so as not to create further tensions in the executive, in particular with the League (the risk of Papeete bis is always around the corner), Brothers of Italy at 30% (probable hypothesis with Meloni leading the list throughout Italy) will serve both to accelerate institutional reforms (premier) and, in particular, in view of the next Budget Law.

With the scarce resources available and the variable interest rates (the hope is that of a reduction in the cost of money by the ECB starting from the summer but the variable of geopolitical tensions especially in Middle East make the scenario completely uncertain) very selective and targeted choices will necessarily have to be made. And with FdI stronger than Lega and Forza Italia, changing the weights and values ​​of 2022, it is clear that Meloni will have a greater say in stemming the requests of allies, for example on the social security reform front with the Northern League insisting on Quota 41 for everyone. But the real game is being played in Brussels.

Everything is still to be defined and the real games for the new Commission will only take place after the vote. The prime minister has formed a strong alliance with Ursula von der Leyen, despite the criticisms and attacks of Matteo Salvini, and is ready to support his encore. But he is running to have greater weight on the tables that really count in Europe – not only the PNRR but for example the banking union and the implementation of the agreement on the reform of the Stability Pact, in addition obviously to the issue of immigration and border defense externalities of the Union – especially given the serious difficulties highlighted by all the polls of the two main European leaders: Emmanuel Macron which will be surpassed in France by Marine Le Pen taking a sensational beating and Olaf Scholz which in Germany is in free fall with its SPD (social democracy) which could not only be overcome by the Christian Democrats of the CDU-CSU but even by the right-wing AfD.

The balance for the new European majority will only be seen after the polls are closed, but arriving with the strength of one and a half million personal preferences would allow Melons of being able to raise my voice with Macron and Scholz and play the game in a privileged role. Another objective is to ask for the vice-presidency of the European Commission with the delegation to industry and in particular to the defense of small and medium-sized enterprises for Adolfo Urso, designated as commissioner in the new EU executive. Raffaele Fitto, the other name in the field, is too important in his current role as minister of European Affairs and the PNRR (an issue on which he has achieved excellent results) and Meloni absolutely does not want to deprive himself of this in government.