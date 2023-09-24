Title to the Belgian Moors, for the 18 year old from Cremona it is the third podium in the continental event in Drenthe
The fourth medal for Italy at the European Cycling Championships which conclude today in the province of Drenthe, Holland, comes from Federica Venturelli. The 18-year-old from Cremona from Valcar, who in 2024 will move to the youth division of Tadej Pogacar’s Uae, won silver in the junior road race: after 69 km between Coevorden and Col du Vam, the Italian finished 2″ from the Belgian Fleur Moors, who won the title with an average of 34.5 after 1.59’45” of the race. Bronze to France with Leane Tabu.
Italy
—
Tenth, at 11 seconds, the other blue Eleonora La Bella. While waiting for the elite men’s event which will end just before 5pm (Italy is focusing on Ganna and Trentin), the national team therefore reaches 4 medals: Venturelli, multi-titled on the track and capable of expressing herself at a high level even in cross-country, he had already won gold in the jr time trial and was part of the jr mixed time relay team, which also won gold. While the elite mixed time relay won the silver medal.
#European #Championships #fourth #medal #Italy #silver #junior #Federica #Venturelli #road #race