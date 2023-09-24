The fourth medal for Italy at the European Cycling Championships which conclude today in the province of Drenthe, Holland, comes from Federica Venturelli. The 18-year-old from Cremona from Valcar, who in 2024 will move to the youth division of Tadej Pogacar’s Uae, won silver in the junior road race: after 69 km between Coevorden and Col du Vam, the Italian finished 2″ from the Belgian Fleur Moors, who won the title with an average of 34.5 after 1.59’45” of the race. Bronze to France with Leane Tabu.