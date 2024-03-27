European elections, Conte in difficulty with the lists. The thickness name is missing in the M5s

All the parties I'm struggling with the composition of electoral lists in view of European. The M5s He seems to be in difficulty, Giuseppe With you in fact he has established rules which in fact lead him to re-nominate him as leader of the list outgoing excluding i big of the party, one above all Virginia Raggi. For now – reports Repubblica – there are few certainties in the M5s. The former president of INPS Pasquale Tridic in the South, the former president of the Nebrodi Park Giuseppe Antoci in the Islands, anti-mafia recall name: end. With Conte who “is having more difficulty than expected to find names of electoral importance”, they say in the Movement. In fact, scouting is the direct prerogative of the president and certainly – continues Repubblica – having the former director of Avvenire Marco stolen under his nose by the PD Tarquiniuseven if nothing had been put in black and white, It's not a good sign. Even because, on the topic of peace, the 5 Stars are spending a lot and the profile of a journalist always critical of the path of rearmament seemed tailor-made.

To date – continues Repubblica – in Northwest It is in the North East the most popular list leaders are two outgoing MEPs, chosen by Luigi Di Maio in 2019: Mariangela Danzì and Sabrina Pignedoli. What is missing is a well-known name that can really move some votes. Virginia Rays could have brought consensus, but being already at third term And city ​​councilor he will not be able to apply. After that – concludes Repubblica – no one expects a great result for the Movement in June. A 12-13 percent it would be fine, considering that in its history the 5 Stars they have always fared much worsein this competition, with respect to Policies.