Angelucci is the Italian Fox News. But Salvini lacks editorial “representation”.

Antonio Angelucci had a strategic project in mind: to make the Italian Fox News and he succeeded by establishing the Gruppo Editoria Italia, a company that brings together Il Tempo, Libero, il Giornale, the Corriere di Rieti and that of Viterbo. The last step was to acquire 70% of il Giornale from Paolo Berlusconi who still retains 30% of the shares.



This is a real one editorial center and head of marketing was called Emanuele Ranucci who was responsible for social media at the European Parliament with the minister Antonio Tajani. Angelucci is the head of an impressive network of private clinics located mainly in the centre-south and in fact presides over the San Raffaele Foundation.

At the same time there was a large round of waltzes by conductors. Sallusti and Feltri go from Libero to il Giornale while Sechi, former head of communications at Palazzo Chigi, goes to direct Libero, the director of il Tempo Davide Vecchi remains in his post. In addition to this there is the entry into the newspaper of Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump’s former secretary of state.

Before all this, however, Angelucci (78) went to visit Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi together with her son with whom he spoke about the plan. But that is not all. Daniele Capezzone joins Libero. Already a parliamentarian and radical, he brings an Atlanticist vision. In recent years he has worked at la Verità and for Mediaset.

The second line of fire sees the new entries of Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, Giordano Bruno Guerri, Annalisa Chirico and Marco Patricelli. Pietro Senaldi, co-director of Libero, remains for now and “will provide Sechi with ideas.” Augusto Minzolini, former director of il Giornale, will remain as a columnist.

Then there is Maurizio Belpietro’s Verità e Panorama which still remains outside the Angelucci empire, even if there have been rumors of interest denied by the former. On some occasions the group has proved critical of FdI, revealing an independence that could worry Meloni.

The feeling is that the Angelucci have prepared a battleship, a bit like that of Cairo with the Corriere della Sera and the 7th Republic and the Gedi – Agnelli Press. In the background, of course, there is Mediaset, the historic bastion of the Berlusconi family and Forza Italia. A battleship that has been moving in support of Palazzo Chigi for some time – that is, of Giorgia Meloni – and which will now take the field heavily in support of her both in internal politics and in the European elections.

But if Fratelli d’Italia has Angelucci and Forza Italia Mediaset, Matteo Salvini and the League remain exposed who, at this moment, do not have editorial support and are “leaning” – so to speak – on Angelucci and Mediaset. Furthermore, as mentioned above, it should not be overlooked that Ranucci, Tajani’s man and therefore Forza Italia’s man, is at the head of Angelucci’s marketing.

However, in view of the 2024 European elections, each party will compete separately because the electoral law is strictly proportional. The political effects of this have already been seen at work with Salvini who has moved to the right, see for example Marine Le Pen’s invitation to Pontida.

Paradoxically, Angelucci was elected with the League but it is completely clear that his political point of reference is mainly the prime minister. At this point the League will need to find one editorial representation, so to speak, which can support it in the internal and above all external political battle in view of next year’s European elections.

