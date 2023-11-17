bAt least 33 police officers and 24 football fans were injured in the serious riots surrounding the European Championship qualifying game between Bulgaria and Hungary (2:2). The Bulgarian authorities told the AFP news agency on Friday morning. The game had already been classified as a “high-risk game” in advance and was played behind closed doors.

According to the police, over 4,000 fans still gathered in front of the National Stadium in Sofia, loudly protesting against the criticized association president Borislaw Mikhailov. After the supporters threw smoke bombs, paving stones and beer bottles at the police, violent clashes broke out. The police responded with water cannons.

“24 injured people were examined, including seven who were hospitalized with head injuries, broken legs and arms, and many who were pepper-sprayed,” an emergency center spokeswoman told AFP. Some of the police officers were “seriously injured and are in hospital,” Stefan Ivanov, deputy head of the Sofia Police Department, said at a press conference.

The game was originally supposed to have taken place in Plovdiv – also without fans in the stadium. However, the authorities of the city in southern Bulgaria withdrew their consent to host the encounter. The decisive factor for this was apparently the expected riots by violent hooligans. Bulgaria’s national team last qualified for a major tournament in 2004. Hungary secured participation in the European Championships in Germany with a 2-2 draw.