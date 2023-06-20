Vize European champions England celebrated a resounding victory on their way to the European Football Championship next year in Germany. The Three Lions defeated North Macedonia 7-0 (3-0) on Monday. Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, 21, scored three goals and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane scored two goals at Manchester’s Old Trafford.

It was coach Gareth Southgate’s fourth win in four games and they clearly lead Group C. Second is Ukraine, who earlier secured their second win in Slovakia’s Trnava thanks to Wiktor Zygankow, who scored twice in a 3-3 win against Germany. His goal was enough to make it 1-0 (0-0) against Malta, who had no points at the bottom. Ukraine have six points from three games so far ahead of European champions Italy with three points from two games.

Stefan Kuntz, coach of the Turkish national team, was also able to breathe a sigh of relief after a long, nerve-wracking match. A missed penalty, a disallowed goal, but in the end Kuntz’s side beat Wales 2-0 (0-0) at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadium. The goals came from Umut Nayir (72′) and Arda Güler (80′).

Thanks to Mbappé, France is also on course for the European Championship

Turkey maintained their nine-point lead in Group D with a third win in four games, ahead of Armenia (6), who beat Latvia 2-1 but also played a game in hand. Third with only two games so far is Nations League finalist Croatia (4), which is the only team still undefeated in Group D.

In the top game of Group I, Switzerland missed their fourth win in four games with Bayern keeper Yann Sommer because they conceded two late goals. The league leaders parted ways with Romania 2-2 in Lucerne. Vice world champions France remain on course for victory: the Équipe tricolore only won 1-0 thanks to a penalty by Kylian Mbappé against former European champions Greece.







