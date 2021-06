Business Orange also beats Austria and goes to eighth finals in Budapest

Carefree and businesslike, the Orange squad secured the group win in group C tonight, thanks to a 2-0 victory over a poor Austria. Memphis Depay and Denzel Dumfries scored the goals in Amsterdam. A favorable route is gleaming: the real work will only start in Budapest in ten days, where the Orange squad will play the eighth final of the European Championship in a full stadium.