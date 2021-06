With the group win already in their pocket, the Netherlands will play its last group match tonight. National coach Frank de Boer is going to save players. Who? The Roon? Frankie de Jong Want to try a new striker duo? In the European Championship Podcast, Etienne Verhoef discusses the dilemma with Mikos Gouka and Maarten Wijffels. In addition, topics are discussed such as mental guidance and what extra can PSV earn from Denzel Dumfries.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...