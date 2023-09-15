The Azzurri beat Ngapeth and his teammates 3-0 and won their twelfth continental final. The title match on Saturday, the President of the Republic in the stands: is Russo back?

Italy-France 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-23)

Italy still in the final after the victories of the 2021 European Championship and the 2022 World Cup. On Saturday 16 September at 9.15pm they will face Nik Grbic’s Poland to defend the title won on Polish soil 2 years ago, but also to confirm the world title won again in Katowice against the hosts 12 months ago. A year ago the Azzurri silenced the Polish fans, on Saturday evening they will want to exalt their people and win the European Championship number 8 in the Azzurri’s history. In a crescendo of general enthusiasm: even the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, will attend the decisive match at the PalaEur in Rome, as announced by Coni’s n°1, Giovanni Malagò. See also WRC | Monte-Carlo, PS4: poker by Ogier. Neuville moves up to third

Is Russo coming back? — De Giorgi’s lineup does not change except for the fact that he is forced to keep Roberto Russo on the bench (but we could see him back on the field on Saturday for the final given that he has no injuries to his left ankle), in his place Leandro Mosca from Verona. Italy begins suffering, partly due to the tension of the home semi-final, partly because France (with Ngapeth on the bench as announced by Giani) risks a serve that puts the Italian reception in crisis. Italy resists and at 17-18 Riccardo Sbertoli comes on for Moscow. The setter from Trento changes the course of the set, brings France to their knees with a series of 5 serves that devastate the second line of Giani’s national team. PalaEur is in a frenzy and explodes when the Azzurri add the 25th point.

same Italian symphony — Giani changes: Clevenot comes on for Carle to give some solidity to the reception, but he loses something in attack. The Azzurri immediately break (7-5). Daniele Lavia is a thorn in the side of the French defense. Giani time out, but Italy is already far away. The Italian coach of the Transalpines plays the card of desperation and brings Ngapeth and Boyer into play to try to change the momentum of the match. But the move doesn’t work, Italy remains in control of the match. There is also glory for Tommaso Rinaldi who comes in for the serve and stops Giani’s reception. An out serve from Ngapeth gives Italy the second set. See also Andrés Romo, designer from Sinaloa, presents his Rumberas 2022 collection in Milan, the fashion capital of the world

thrilling ending — Giani doesn’t change teams and starts again with the same ones who lost the second set. But Italy is unleashed and will never stop. Pushed by its people (10,000 spectators and 430 thousand euros in takings), it vibrates, jumps, crushes, walls. He wants this final at all costs which he has been chasing since it started in Bologna with the first match, Italy-Belgium. It was a continuous crescendo. He only slowed down when he was 4-5 points up (20-15) and recovered to 21-20 with a series of Le Goff serves. But with Michieletto serving he puts things right and closes the match. Poland for the title on Saturday evening.

September 14, 2023 (changed September 14, 2023 | 11:55 pm)

