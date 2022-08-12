As expected, the Dutch track sprinters have extended their European title in the team sprint. Roy van den Berg, Harrie Lavreysen and Jeffrey Hoogland raced on the 200 meter track in Munich to a time of 34,639. They were clearly too strong for the French team, which consisted of Timmy Gillion, Rayan Helal and Sébastien Vigier: 35,516.

The trio, which calls itself the Bullet Train, will not be in action at the European Championships. The tournament in Munich will be played on an occasional track that is 50 meters shorter than the regular slopes on which major tournaments are played. The Dutch thought the risk of injuries was too great for the individual components, while it also did not fit in the preparation for the World Cup, where they are also defending champions.

The bronze went to the British.



Silver for the women

The Dutch track cyclists have taken silver in the team sprint part. Kyra Lamberink, Hetty van der Wouw and Shanne Braspennincx lost in the final against the German women Lea Sophie Friedrich, Pauline Sophie Grabosch and Emma Hinze.

The Germans were good for a time of 38.061 on the 200 meter track in Munich. The Netherlands, the defending champion, countered that with 38.304.

The German women were also faster than their Dutch opponents in qualifying and the first round. The difference was always about four tenths of a second. Germany is also reigning world champion and came second at the Beijing Olympics, where the part was finished with two riders.

The bronze went to Poland.

