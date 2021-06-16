D.he German national soccer team started the European soccer championship with a 0: 1 against France. Is it all over now? It’s not like that, but the pressure is of course really high before the second game against Portugal on Saturday. If the selection of national coach Joachim Löw then loses again, it will be pretty close to getting into the round of 16 of the tournament. Other teams are in a better position before their second game at the European Championship.

Tobias Rabe Responsible editor for Sport Online.

This Wednesday there are three games on the program. It starts (3 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship and on MagentaTV) with the duel between Finland and Russia. The Scandinavians won the game against Denmark after the drama about Christian Eriksen at the beginning, the Russians were clearly defeated by Belgium. Now they are under pressure in St. Petersburg. But the calculation model by Daniel Memmert and Fabian Wunderlich predicts a victory probability of 57.7 percent. Only 16.8 percent speak for Finland, for a draw 25.5.

Then (6 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ARD and on MagentaTV), Group A continues with two teams that could not win their first games. Turkey was clearly defeated by Italy, while Wales only drew against Switzerland. Whoever wins in Baku now has a very good chance of reaching the round of 16. And the forecast predicts an exciting game, with slight advantages for the Turks (39.9 percent). 29.2 percent speak for a victory for the Welsh and 30.9 percent for a draw.

At the end of the match day (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the European Football Championship, on ARD and MagentaTV), Italy will again play in Rome. Opponents are the Swiss, who are under pressure after the disappointing start. But Italy is one of the favorites for the title and comes with a home advantage and an opening win behind them. Therefore, the probability of victory at 60.3 percent is also high. The Swiss is only 15.2 percent, a draw is 24.5 percent likely.





