European Championship football | Big disappointment for England – Denmark equalized with a huge bang

European Championship football|HS follows the events of the European Championships.
Henri Nyholm
| Updated
Thursday three matches are played in the European football championships. In the opening match of the day, Slovenia and Serbia meet, both chasing their opening win. At 19:00, Denmark and England meet in the battle for the top of Group C, and in the evening match, the great countries Spain and Italy attack each other.
16.00 Slovenia 1–1 SerbiaBlock C, Munich
19.00 Denmark – England, Group C, Frankfurt
22.00 Italy v Spain, Group B, Gelsenkirchen
The tracking opens below
