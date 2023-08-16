It is very unlikely that another European Volleyball Championship will have such a baptism in the years to come. Despite the mid-August heat, your skin curls up when inside the Roman amphitheater everyone sings the Mameli anthem before this debut between Italy and Romania, bathed in so much blue cheering and 9500 spectators who returned to the Arena for a match volleyball 35 years after the first time (it happened in 1988 with the USSR-USA). Lots of applause, lots of photos to keep on your smartphone for a truly unforgettable night for fans of this sport who didn’t suffer too much from the match.

One way

—

If the match against Romania could not have been a problem for the reigning champion team (Italy won the 2021 European Championship in Belgrade) the starting line-up has already reserved some surprises for fans. As already understood in the last days of the eve Davide Mazzanti keeps Paola Egonu, the blue super star, on the bench and starts Kate Antropova, the girl of Russian origin who has just obtained citizenship. And for Paola only a few very small entrances for the double exchange and not even a single ball attached. It was said that Egonu wasn’t in top form (she started training late again), but isn’t this choice related to what happened last year at the World Cup? We will only find out by living. In the meantime, Italy has confirmed that it is a team that is also valid for reaching the finals in Brussels. Mazzanti used this debut match as a valid test by letting all the girls enter a bit. At one point the blue coach removed the captain Sylla to give more continuity to Degradi. It is clear that the condition and polish of the best days is missing, but this European Championship is quite long (finals on 3 September, at the end of a series of 9 games). So it’s normal that Italy isn’t in a hurry to reach the best of conditions right from the start. So the blue ones controlled their opponents and without forcing too much they brought home the 3-0. On Friday, the Azzurri are back on the pitch, this time at the Monza Arena, against Switzerland. The match against Bulgaria is held in the same stadium on Saturday.