French figure skater, European champion Morgan Sipre announced his retirement. This is reported on the official website French Ice Sports Federation.

Vanessa James, who played with him in pair skating, left the sport with Sipre. The reasons why the athletes made this decision are not specified.

On December 10, 2019, Sipre was accused of harassment of a 13-year-old girl. According to USA Today, in December 2017, the French sent two intimate photos to the underage figure skater. The girl trained with Sipre at the same rink in the US state of Florida while he was preparing for the 2018 Olympic Games. As a result, the athlete escaped punishment.

James, 33, and Sipre, 29, paired up in 2010. In addition to the gold of the 2019 European Championship, they have won the Grand Prix final and third place at the 2018 World Championship.