The ECB has raised interest rates by three percentage points since July and promised another half-point increase in March, hoping the higher cost of funding will dampen demand enough to slow price growth from levels still above 8 percent.

Lin said that the impact of raising interest rates began to appear on the economy, especially in the prices of services and other basic commodities, which do not include the volatile fuel and food prices.

“There is tangible evidence that monetary policy is beginning to bear fruit,” Lin said in an interview with Reuters. “With regard to energy, food and commodity prices, there are many future indicators that say that inflationary pressures on all of these items are expected to recede slightly.”

And other bank officials, such as Isabelle Schnabel, member of the board of directors, and Claes Nott, head of the Dutch central bank, expressed concern about the possibility of stabilizing core inflation, which could lead to a prolongation of inflation.

Lane identified three criteria for the ECB to stop raising interest rates, which are low inflation expectations for a period of three years, make progress in reducing latent inflation, and see an impact on monetary policy.

“We all agree on the criterion that sufficient progress in (reducing) underlying inflation is important,” Lin said.

He added that once interest rates stabilize, the bank intends to keep them at that level for some time and will not revise its plans once core inflation starts to decline significantly.

Asked how long interest rates can stay at a level that constrains economic growth, Lin said, “It could be for quite a long time, for several quarters.”

Markets expect the bank to raise the deposit rate, which is currently 2.5 percent, to around 4 percent by the end of the year, with expected interest rates peaking around 35 basis points this month alone, mostly due to concerns about flat core inflation.

The downward shift is not just in fuel

While lower fuel prices have pushed inflation lower recently, Lin said a closer look at the data shows the decline is general.

“Actual retail prices of commodities are still very strong, but the middle phase was a good confirmation of price pressures,” he added.

“The fact that it is undergoing a transformation, including through declining bottlenecks and global factors, suggests that there will be significant declines in energy, food and commodity inflation rates,” he added.

Price pressures in the services sector are easing as supply recovers from post-pandemic bottlenecks, making the focus shift to wages.

Exclude a return to negative interest rates

Price pressures are ebbing to the point where Lean signaled a cut in the ECB’s forecast, which is due for release on March 16th.

He pointed to factors that affect the inflation rate, such as the decline in oil and gas prices, the recession of bottlenecks, the abolition of restrictions in China, the abundance of budget support, and the European Central Bank’s measures to raise interest.

“Supply shocks reduce inflationary pressures,” he said. “If we look further … to 2024 or 2025, the tightening of monetary policy is much greater than expected in the December estimates, and this should be accommodated in the new projections.”

But, he added, none of these shocks is enough for the European Central Bank to abandon plans to raise interest rates by 50 basis points.

Although interest increases may affect the economy at a slower pace than before, their impact can last for a longer period, as the bank is unlikely to return to negative interest rates.

Lin said the market has internalized a long-term equilibrium interest rate of around 2 percent, so a 250 basis point rate increase is in fact a permanent increase, so it will reduce price pressures more sustainably.