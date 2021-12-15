Faced with the growing detection of community infections, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention said that it is necessary to take “stronger measures” to protect the “most vulnerable population.” And although it does not directly advise a new confinement, it does recommend maintaining the practice of teleworking and giving an “answer” before the Christmas holidays.

Ómicron could become the dominant variant of Covid-19 in Europe by the beginning of 2022. In anticipation of this scenario, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC, for its acronym in English) warned this Wednesday, December 15 through a reported that vaccination alone may not be enough and urged “stronger measures”.

“Although the cases of the Omicron variant of concern initially reported were linked to travel, a growing number of cases are now registered as acquired within the European Union, including group episodes and outbreaks,” reads the statement, which foresees a “rapid increase ”From Ómicron’s community broadcasts in the next two months.

According to the ECDC, existing vaccines have been effective in controlling the Delta variant, although their administration has not been equitable in all the countries of the bloc. While the global average of the population with complete immunization schedules is 66.8%, there are countries where this scope does not reach 50%.

These gaps and the uncertainty about the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the Omicron variant lead the health agency to conclude that vaccination alone will not be enough to face the risks of the new lineage of the virus.

The key: strengthen non-pharmaceutical interventions

Although the ECDC recommends continuing with the reinforcement of vaccination campaigns, including more equitable administration of boosters, it emphasizes the importance of adopting non-pharmaceutical interventions to face the challenges imposed by Ómicron.

The authority does not directly advise a new confinement, but it does urge the governments of the bloc to reintroduce, before the December festivities, measures such as avoiding both public and private crowds, reducing contact in social gatherings or workplaces, opting for the telecommuting and reinforcing testing and contact tracing.

Shoppers walk through Oxford Street. A new confinement is not planned for Europe at the moment, but it will reinforce biosanitary measures to face the Omicro variant, December 15, 2021 © EFE / Andy Rain

Additionally, the ECDC advises that the authorities ask to reduce interaction within homes during the holidays, and to take extreme precautions in travel and other environments where there may be overlap between individuals of different generations, as a way to protect the most vulnerable populations.

The statement also indicates that it will be necessary to increase the capacity of the health system, in anticipation of a growing number of cases, to the extent that epidemiological data dictate.

Europe’s Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides asked not to “throw caution out the window as we prepare for Christmas.”

📍@ECDC_EU Rapid Risk Assessment is clear👇 ▶ ️ #Omicron is a real threat, & will likely become the dominant variant by start 2022. ▶ ️Increases in cases will bring more hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and loss of life. As we prepare for 🎄we cannot throw caution to the wind. https://t.co/w2XfEMMfY9 – Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) December 15, 2021



What is Europe doing in the face of the Omicron variant?

Vaccination and travel restrictions have so far been the main responses that the bloc countries have put into practice to the emergence of the new Covid-19 lineage, which is characterized by a greater number of mutations of the spike protein, responsible from the entry of the virus into the body, so it is considered that its spread is faster than that of other variants.

However, the United Kingdom this week repealed the list of African countries from where travel was limited, considering that the transmission of Ómicron had become fundamentally community, and now aims to reach a million daily reinforcements as the main form of protection.

Portugal, Spain and Italy begin childhood vaccination this week, starting with groups of 10 to 11 years. In the case of France, the immunization will be for children from 5 to 11 years old, in addition to maintaining a four-week closure in nightclubs, which will remain in effect throughout December.