Sales of passenger cars in Europe in 2021 decreased by 1.5% and amounted to 11 million 774 thousand 885 cars. This was reported on January 18 by the analytical agency “Autostat”.

Among automakers, Volkswagen sold the largest number of cars in the European Union in 2021 – 1 million 274 thousand 137 cars (-6.2%). Peugeot came in second with 724,383 vehicles (-2.3%). The third line is occupied by Toyota, which sold 712,574 vehicles (+10.2%).

Rounding out the top five are BMW (682,895 units, +1.2%) and Renault (678,736 units, -17.1%).

On October 29, it became known that from 2014 to 2021, the total number of models of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles officially sold in Russia decreased by 32%.

So, if seven years ago the number of car models offered by distributors was 442, then in 2021 it dropped to 299. Thus, over the past seven years, 143 models have left the Russian car market.