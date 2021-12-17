There crisis of the car market in Europe continue with the numbers of November 2021, which lead to 3,720,000 the missing cars in the first 11 months compared to the same period in 2019 (-25.6%). Due to the severe erosion of the market in the 30 European countries (EU + UK + EFTA), in steady decline for the past 5 months, the figure on registrations for November has also contributed, with a sharp decline in 17.5% on the same month 2020, with 864,119 units, the lowest volume for this month of the year since 1993.

Cars sold in Europe November 2021

In November 2021, they were sold in total in Europe 864,119 units, with overall registrations losing 17.5% over 2020.

European car sales data as of November 2021

The analysis focused on the five major European countries (Italy, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Spain) still sees the negative prevalence Germany, which continues to lose about a third of registrations.

L’Italy, with a collapse of the 24.6%, records the worst performance after Germany, and still ranks at penultimate place among the five largest markets. The Spain (-12.3%) where sales were also penalized by the increase in the registration tax for new vehicles.

in Italy, sales of new cars in November lost 24% compared to 2020

There France, after falling by more than 30% in October, in November it reduces losses to a lighter -3.2%. In United Kingdom instead the bleeding of the previous four months stops and the positive sign returns with a shy one + 1.7%.

Electric and hybrid car sales in Europe in November 2021

November registrations in Italy confirm the low penetration of “on tap” cars electric And plug-in hybrids, only a few decimal places higher than that of the Spain, thanks to BEV electric vehicles.

The share of BEVs and PHEV hybrids is worth the11.7%, equal to one third of the Germany, in the middle of the France and less than half that of the UK.

In Europe, only plug-in, electric and plug-in hybrid cars are growing

L’Italy it is confirmed instead in first position in terms of penetration of hybrid cars HEV, thanks to the purchases made with theincentive in the 61-135 g / km range and independence from charging infrastructures.

Car sales in Germany, the UK, France and Spain

According to what was released by the KBA, in Germany the car market remained strongly depressed in November, recording a collapse of 31.7% compared to the same period of the previous year, with 198,258 registrations. The cumulative of the first eleven months of the year marks a slight negativity of 8.1% on 2020, archiving 2,394,502 cars.

Germany is no longer the locomotive of Europe

In France instead in November they were registered 121,994 units, in 3.2% drop also in comparison with the same period of 2020. The cumulative of the eleven months archives 1,500,886 units, showing a slight positive of 2.5% when compared with the period January-November 2020, but in sharp decline if compared to the 2019 (-25.1%).

If all I get off the United Kingdom try to go back up, registering 115,706 cars and recording a slight growth of 1.7%, in comparison with the same period last year and braking the consecutive decline of the previous four months (1,538,585 registrations in the cumulative of the eleven months, + 2.7% compared to 2020).

Finally, the analysis ends with the data of the Spain, unfortunately in free fall due not only to the pandemic and the crisis linked to microchips, but also to theincrease in the registration fee. Spain has thus closed the month of November with 66,399 units sold (-12.3% compared to November 2020).

The Spanish market is also in severe crisis, above all due to the increase in the registration fee

If you compare it with the same period in 2019, the drop is equal to 28.7%. Between January and November 2021 they were sold 773,396 cars, 3.8% more than in the first eleven months of 2020 but the 33% less in comparison with 2019. In this uncertain scenario, the forecasts for the end of the Spanish year remain worrying, with an estimate of approximately 855,000 registrations (-25.8% on 2019).

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

CAR SALES DATA IN EUROPE NOVEMBER 2021

(PDF file downloadable from direct link)

👉 Delays in new car deliveries semiconductor crisis

👉 Stop selling petrol, diesel, LPG / methane and hybrid cars

👉 Electric cars, crisis warning and jobs at risk

👉 Crisis in the automotive sector

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK