The car market in Europe (EU + UK + EFTA) struggles terribly for the crisis and do not know post economic recovery COVID-19. In May 2021 the collapse was even greater and was del – 25% compared to May 2019, i.e. in the period prior to the Coronavirus.

Despite the increase on May 2020 is 73.7%, compared to the level pre-pandemic have been lost 360,378 cars.

Auto sector crisis in trouble

The health and economic crisis has caught the auto industry in the initial difficult phase transition to the electric car with the consequence that interest in BEVs is growing, which benefit from everywhere generous incentives, but overall auto sales results are still heavily impacted by purchases of traditional models which play an absolutely role basic to support the balance sheets of car manufacturers and enable them to continue investing in the electricity sector.

The auto market is struggling to get out of the economic crisis generated by Covid-19

In this regard, Italy up to what it could count on incentives with CO2 up to 135 g / km somehow it held up but now that I am out of stock and not refinanced, the situation risks precipitating.

Cars sold in Europe in May 2021

In May in 31 European countries (EU + UK + EFTA) they were sold 1,083,795 cars, a figure down by 25% compared to May 2019 but higher than 73.7% compared to May 2020 when the Covid-19 crisis was already in full swing.

In the calculation of the first 5 months of 2021 (January-May) all European countries show the same percentage decline of a quarter, with 5,204,398 registrations, the loss compared to 6,936,184 in the January-May 2019 period is 1,731,786 cars (-25%).

In May 2021, 1,083,795 cars were sold in Europe (-25% compared to 2019)

In the ranking of the major markets in the area, theItaly (142,730 registrations in May) loses one position and drops to third place afterwards Germany (230,635) and UK (156,737), due to the gradual exhaustion of incentives in the 61/135 g / km band, the heaviest in statistical terms.

Car sales in Italy in May 2021

In Italy in May they have come 142,730 cars, down by 27% compared to 2020. The figure compared to the other months is strongly influenced by the lack of new purchase bonuses of traditional cars.

To give an idea of ​​the importance that the incentives have had in our country in the cumulative of the first 5 months Italy it is the country that has lost the least in full crisis compared to other countries, which have bet all-in on new cars on tap.

Thanks to the incentives, Italy has contained the crisis but without the risk of collapsing

In fact, the data tell us that the contraction in our country was of 19.3%, compared to the declines in 22.7% in France, of the 27.6% in Germany, of the 30.8% in the UK he was born in 35.9% in Spain.

Car sales in Germany, the UK, France and Spain

In the analysis of the market in Europe in May, the contraction in the first 5 months of 2021 is strong, in Germany, United Kingdom, France and Spain. The only segments that are gaining ground are those relating to vehicles on tap, electrical is plug-in hybrids. Their growth is obvious because these engines they started from ridiculous numbers compared to other engines and above all thanks to the massive bonuses are emerging.

Starting with the data in the fifth month of the year the France record 141,040 new cars (-27.3% in comparison with 2019), and archives in the cumulative 723,257 units (-22.7% compared to the same period two years ago). On the contrary, they run hybrid with 23,335 registrations (at 16.6% of share), and BEV and PHEV respectively recorded8.2% and the 9.1% of share.

In Europe, the auto market is down by almost 30% compared to the pre-pandemic period

Same thing Germany which archives the month of May with 230,635 cars (+ 37.2% compared to the same month of the previous year, but -30.7% in comparison with 2019) and 1,116,737 in the cumulative (-26.7% on 2019 ). Here too the race of BEV (26,786 registrations) is PHEV (27,222 units) which reach a combined share of 23.4% (11.6% BEV and 11.8% PHEV).

The UK in May it records 156,737 registrations, down by 14.7% compared to the same month of 2019 and by 13.2% compared with the average of May over the last 10 years. In the first five months of the year, the total registrations amounted to 723,845 units. Here the BEV go up to 8.4% share with 13,120 registrations, and the PHEV conquer the 6.3% share.

In Europe all sectors are losing, only vehicles on tap BEV and PHEV are growing

The analysis of the European market in May 2021 closes with the data of the Spain which archives the month 95,403 units sold (-24% compared to the same period in 2019). On the cumulative the decrease is of 36%, with 360,057 registrations. In Spain, vehicles on tap BEV and PHEV gain a combined market share of 6.6% (thanks to 4.7% of PHEVs), while hybrids lead to 23.4% of the total.

UNRAE: “Italy without incentives slows down”

“The slowdown in Italy compared to the major European markets, both in the total number of registrations and in the share of hybrid cars (HEV) – he comments Andrea Cardinali, Director General of UNRAE – it is an indication of the exhaustion of incentives in the 61-135 g / km range, whose role has been decisive for the renewal of the fleet, one of the oldest in Europe “.

Andrea Cardinali, Director General of UNRAE, the Association of Foreign Car Manufacturers

Thanks also to the incentives for this segment of cars – adds Cardinali – in the first quarter of the year our country reduced CO emissions of 11.3 g / km 2 on new registrations, a success that for 70% is attributable to cars in the 61-135 g / km range, which moreover have replaced as many obsolete cars “.

Referring to the climate agreement decided by the Council of the EU in recent months, Andrea Cardinali then recalled: “If we want to achieve the 55% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, Italy cannot ignore the extension of the Ecobonus until 2026, necessary to support the demand for new vehicles during the energy transition and reduce the impact on the environment “.

CAR SALES DATA IN EUROPE MAY 2021

