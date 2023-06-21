In the month of May 2023 The car market in Europe grew up by 18.2% compared to the same period of 2022. It was the tenth consecutive growth, but compared to the 2019 pre-Covidsales fell by 22.3%. The improvement in the car market in Europe is mainly attributable to the partial overcoming of the production difficulties caused by limited availability of essential components.

Cars sold in Europe May 2023

In May 2023 they were sold in Europe in total 1,121,644 new cars. The final balance for the first five months of the year closed with 5,323,630 registrations and therefore with a growth of 17.4% on January-May 2022, but with a decrease of 23.2% on January-May 2019.

Car sales trend in May 2023 in Europe

In May’s general growth theItaly showed the highest percentage (+23.1%), followed by Germany (+19.2%), United Kingdom (+16.7%), France (+14.8%), Spain (+8.3%). There Spain instead in May it was first in the calculation of five months (+26.9%) el‘Italy second (+26.1%)followed by United Kingdom (+16.8%), France (+16.3%), Germany (+10.2%). In terms of number of registrations, among the five major markets, Italy took second place in May and third in the five months.

As regards the green power supplies in the top five Western European markets in January-May 2023, the United Kingdom recorded the best result with a market share of electric cars purely electric (BEV) del 15.7%, followed by Germany and France (both 15%), Spain (4.6%) And Italy (3.8%).

Car market in post-Covid Europe

The market is outgrowing the period economic crisis generated by Covidbut despite an objective improvement, the supply situation she hasn’t fully returned to normal yetand as a result most of the automakers focus primarily on the production of more profitable modelswhich often also correspond to more expensive models.

The auto market is growing because the sector is overcoming the difficulties of producing new vehicles

This situation explains why, in almost all markets, the recovery of sales mainly concerns corporate purchases rather than those of individuals. This is because a significant part of private purchases are made up of economic models.

Car market Germany May 2023

In Germany in the month of May 2023 have been registered 246,966 new registrations of passenger cars, with one 19.2% growth compared to 207,199 registrations last year. Considering the January-May period, the overall growth was 10.2%with a total of 1,116,731 registrations compared to 1,013,417 in the same period of the previous year.

Analyzing the different types of power supply, in Germany there was a 2.4% decrease in internal combustion vehicles (ECV), which represent the 22.9% of the total of registrations (compared to 20.6% in the January-May period, with a decrease of 3.8%).

In Germany, 246,966 new cars were sold in May 2023

The cars plug-in hybrids (PHEV) they lost 5.6% of the share, arriving at 5.6%while the cars completely electrical (BEV) increased their share by 3.2%, reaching 17.3%. In the first five months of 2023, PHEVs fell to 5.7% (-5.4 pp), while BEVs rose to 15.0% (+1.7pp). The traditional hybrid cars (HEV) they grew both in May and in the overall period, reaching a share of 23.4% in both periods, gaining 5.3 and 4.2 percentage points respectively.

Car market France May 2023

In May 2023 in France have been registered 145,536 new registrations of passenger cars, with a 14.8% increase compared to 126,809 registrations last year. In the January-May period, there was a growth of 16.3%with a total of 698,929 units compared to 600,893 in the same period of the previous year.

As regards the different power supplies, in the month of May the market of controlled emissions cars (ECV) recorded a growth of 3.4% (share by 24.3%), and the same positive trend occurred in the final balance with an increase of 3.2% (share of 23.6%). The plug-in hybrid cars (PHEV) remained practically stable, representing the8.7% of registrations in May (up from 8.9% previously), and the8.6% in the first five months of the year (compared to 8.5% of the previous year).

In France, 145,536 new cars were sold in May 2023

The cars completely electrical (BEV) have reached respectively the 15.6% (+3.6 pp) and the 15.0% (+3.1 pp) of market share. The traditional hybrid cars (HEV) finally they grew by 1.4% both in May (23.6% share) and in the January-May period (22.7% share).

UK car market May 2023

The new car market United Kingdom in May 2023 he registered 145,204 new registrations of passenger cars, with an increase of 16.7% compared to the 124,394 registrations in May 2022. As regards the various power supplies, in May the controlled emissions cars (ECV) have registered a 4.8% increasereaching a share of 23.1%. The cars completely electrical (BEV) they represented the 16.9% of registrations (compared to 12.4% in 2022), while cars plug-in hybrids (PHEV) they reached the 6.2% share (compared to 5.9% in the previous year).

In the UK, 145,204 new cars were sold in May 2023

In the January-May period, the growth of ECVs was slight, reaching a share of 22.1% (+1.5pp). The BEV they represented the 15.7% of the market (+1.7 pp), while PHEVs dropped to 6.4% (-0.2pp). As for the traditional hybrid cars (HEV)in May they reached a quota of 31.8% (compared to 29.9% in the previous year), while in the first five months of 2023 they represent the 31.5% of market share.

Car market Spain May 2023

Car registrations in Spain in May 2023 they recorded a 8.3% increase compared to 2022, with a total of 92,025 units compared to 84,995 in the previous year. In the January-May period, total sales were instead of 404,337 units compared to 318,506 in 2022, representing an increase of 26.9%.

As for power supplies, the cars plug-in hybrids (PHEV) they recorded a slight increase both in May (6.5% share, +0.9 pp) and in the first five months of the year (6.2% share, +0.1 pp). The cars completely electrical (BEV) have reached a 4.8% share in May (+2.4 pp) and by 4.6% in the January-May period (+1.1 pp).

In Spain, 92,025 new cars were sold in May 2023

Overall, the electrified car market grew by 3.3 pp, reaching one 11.3% share in May (10.8% in the overall period, +1.2 pp). The traditional hybrid cars (HEV) finally they remained stable, representing the 29.5% of registrations in May (+0.5 pp) and 30.0% in the first five months (+1.6 pp).

