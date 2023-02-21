In the month of January 2023 The European automotive market recorded a growth of 10.7% compared to the same period in 2022, thanks to 911,064 registrations registered in the Old Continent. Compared to January 2019, i.e. the year preceding the pandemic, the auto market lost 25.7%. In fact, the weakness of demand linked to the pandemic and all the negative events that followed it still weighs on the registrations of new vehicles: from war in Ukraineat the energy crisison the return ofinflation and the growth in the cost of money.

Cars sold in Europe January 2023

A total of 911,064 new cars were sold in Europe in January 2023, an increase of 10.7%compared to 822,423 registrations in January 2022. The market is mainly driven by the sales of traditional cars because in addition to Italy also the Germany slows down with the registrations of electrified cars, due to the end of state subsidies.

New car sales in Europe in January 2023

In absolute terms, the data on total registrations in the major European countries tell us that the Germanywhich has always led the sales ranking of plug-in vehicles (electric and plug-in hybrids), lost the 2.6% due to the discontinuation of incentives for PHEVs. The other markets, on the other hand, recorded steady growth from +8.8% in France to +14.7% in the United Kingdom, +19.0% in Italyuntil the +51.4% of Spain. In terms of registered units, theItaly in January it passed the France and climbed to third place.

Car market Germany January 2023

As of January 2023 in Germany They were sold 179,247 new carsagainst 184,112 in 2022, i.e. the 2.6% less. Due to the sharp reduction in incentives, the share of electrified cars has dropped.

In Germany, the incentives for PHEVs ended in January 2023

Indeed, the ECVs have passed from 21.6% a year ago to 15.0% this month, due in particular to the collapse of registrations of PHEVs, which lost 5.4 points, stopping at 4.9% of the total market, but also a reduction in BEVs, now al 10.1% stake (-1.2pp). HEVs, on the other hand, grew to 23.4% from 19.1% a year ago.

Car market France January 2023

After closing the year 2022 down by 7.8% with 1,529,035 sales (compared to 1,659,003 in January-December 2021), 2023 in France it started with one 8.8% growth compared to January 2022. New car registrations, in fact, have been 111,939 as of January 2023 versus 102,899 in the same period last year.

In France, PHEVs in January are at 9.2% (in the photo the new Peugeot 408 Coupé)

Double-digit increases were also recorded in January for all electrified power supplies, with electric cars who have reached the 13.1% stake and the PHEV 9.2%, which led the ECV to the 22.3% of the total market, with an increase of 4.7 pp. Slight increase in representativeness also for HEVs which went from 22.5% a year ago to 23.3% as of January 2023.

UK car market January 2023

The new car market in United Kingdom in the month of January 2023 recorded the sixth consecutive growth, with 131,994 new cars sold14.7% more than the 115,087 in the same month last year.

In the United Kingdom in January 2023 the ECVs reached the 20% share (in the photo the and Rover Defender 130)

In the UK in the last month ECV electrified cars have reached 20% sharewith an increase in electric now al 13.1% (+0.6 pp) against a 1 pp drop in PHEVs, which are al 6.9%.

Car market Spain January 2023

New car sales in Spain in January 2023 they increased by 51.4% on 2022 with 64,147 units registered. The strong increase in January 2023 was partly due to the units sold in December and registered in January but above all to the subpar volumes recorded last year due to the chip crisis.

New car sales in Spain grew in January 2023

As far as power supplies are concerned, in January electric cars reached the 4.8% sharewhile the PHE extension only 6.4%. HEV extension finally, they went from 32.6% to 31.0% a year ago.

DATA SOURCE UNRAE

