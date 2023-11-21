The car market in Europe it also grows in October. In the tenth month of the year, deliveries of new cars amounted to 1,039,253 units, 14.1% more than in the same month of 2022. An increase in registrations which is reflected in the trend relating to the first ten months of year: also in this case we are faced with a increase in salesgiven that the milestone of 10,722,930 vehicles registered in the period January-October 2023 represents a growth of 16.7% compared to the same period last year.

Pre-Covid levels far away

To date, the levels that were reached in 2019, the last “normal” year before the Covid pandemic took over, are still distant: the registrations of new cars in Europe in the first ten months of 2023 recorded a drop of 19.6% compared to the cumulative January-October four years ago. And in this respect, the estimates for the rest of the year leave no room for the possibility of recovery. “At the moment there do not appear to be the conditions for a return to pre-crisis levels during 2024, and expectations for the economy do not appear favorable – commented Gian Primo Quagliano, president of the Promotor Study Center – The return to normality of the car market of Western Europe could happen in 2025 or even 2026.”

Electric cars are growing

The data, released by Acea, show at least a growth of electric segment of the market: the share of battery-powered cars, which was 12.2% in the first ten months of last year, rose to 15.2% in the cumulative January-October 2023. “In this uninspiring context, the path of the electric car continues, whose share, at 12.2% in the first ten months of 2022, rose by three points in the same period of 2023, reaching 15.2% but with very notable differences from country to country: we go from 83.5% in Norway to 2.5% in Slovakia which, with such a modest share, does not contribute to the improvement of the environment, even if Norway’s ecological merits are nullified by the fact that this country is a major oil producer”Quagliano continued.

The car market in Europe

And it is the president of the Centro Studi Promotor himself who brings up the topic of the incentives: “Among the 5 largest markets in the area in the first ten months of 2023, the most significant share of electric vehicle registrations was recorded by Germany with 18% followed by the United Kingdom with 16.3%, France with 16% and at a great distance from Spain with 5% and from Italy with 3.9%. The results of the first three countries are largely due to generous incentives and purchases of electric cars by fleets. Even in Italy there have been significant incentives for electric cars for years, but they have been regulated so ineffectively to leave the appropriations largely unused. Until yesterday, of the 190 million allocated, 112 million had not been used.”