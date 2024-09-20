Car sales in the European Union are still falling, falling by 18.3% in August, to a three-year low, dragged down by double-digit losses in the main markets of Germany, France and Italy and by the decline in sales of electric vehicles, according to data provided by Acea. The association of European car manufacturers has already raised the alarm in recent days and yesterday formally requested the EU to take urgent action, starting with the postponement of the new emissions limits set for 2025.

Collapse of electric cars on the EU car market

“EU institutions must present urgent relief measures before new CO2 targets for cars and vans enter into force in 2025” reads the note from ACEA. An appeal that becomes even more significant following the sharp decline in EV registrations, down 43.9% in August, also dragged down by the results obtained in Germany and France, the two main reference markets, which recorded drops of 68.8% and 33.1% respectively. Sales of plug-in hybrids also fell, falling by 22.3% if we consider the 27-member European market.

Hybrids are good

In August in Europe, Volkswagen Stellantis and Renault fell compared to the previous year, by 14.8%, 29.5% and 13.9% respectively. Tesla also suffered a decline, with a decrease compared to the same period of the previous year of 43.2%. The Chinese giant SAIC Motor also fell, with sales falling by 27.5%. Meanwhile, in Germany, the government is trying to stem the situation with a new bonus scheme thanks to tax deductions of up to 40% for companies on the sales of electric vehicles. Meanwhile, registrations of hybrid cars are growing, seen by customers as the most economical solution and a real compromise between cars with a purely internal combustion engine and full electric ones. In this sense, sales grew by 6.6% compared to August 2023, with a market share now at 31.3%.