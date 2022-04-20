According to new car sales data a March 2022 L’Italy it dragged down the European market in the first quarter of the year. In the 30 European countries (EU + UK + EFTA) registrations in the month of March fell to 1,127,077 units against 1,387,985 as of March 2021with a contraction of 18.8%.

In the first quarter, thanks to the prolonged wait of the incentivesItaly records the worst market performance among all 30 European countries with a drop of 24.4%.

European car registrations data as of March 2022

Furthermore, our country is the second worst among the 5 big markets in March with -29.7% (slightly less negative than the -30.2% of Spain), compared to an average of -18.1% for the other 4 countries.

Cars sold in Europe March 2022

In the month of March 2022 in the 30 European countries (EU + UK + EFTA) in total they were sold 1,127,077 units compared to 1,387,985 in March 2021. In the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period of 2021, the total number of registrations is 2,753,256 unitsdown 10.6% equal to a loss of almost 330,000 carsof which approx 110,000 lost in the Italian market alone.

In terms of the total volume of registrations, Italy occupies the fourth place among the 5 largest markets both in March and in the quarter.

Registration data in Italy in March 2022

But in the month it drops to the last in the penetration of “on tap” vehicles (electric and plug-in hybrids) with a share of8.7%very far from the results of Germany (25.6%), United Kingdom (22.7%) And France (21.4%) and even surpassed by Spain (10.7%).

Car sales in France, Germany, the UK and Spain

In France sales of new cars suffer a considerable double-digit decline: -19.5% with 147,078 units compared to 182,774 in the same month last year. The cumulative of the first 3 months of 2022, therefore, archives a -17.3% with 365,360 registrations.

Car sales in a deep crisis across Europe

Registrations of new cars in March in Germany have been 241.330, the 17.5% less compared to March 2021 when 292,349 units were registered. The cumulative January-March, therefore, records 625,954 saleswhich means 4.6% less than in the first quarter of 2021.

Despite the satisfactory number of orders registered, with the persistence of the shortage of supplies which constrain car deliveries, the market in March also in United Kingdom drops to double digits and loses 14.3% with 243,479 units, the lowest result for this month since 1998. Considering that around 20% of UK registrations for the year are generally recorded in March, the result is more than disappointing. The first quarter ends in 417,560 registrations of new cars, down 1.9%.

Chip shortages and the war in Ukraine weigh on car sales in Europe

It is no better in Spain which recorded the worst result if we exclude the years of the pandemic: -30.2% not reaching 60,000 units (59,920). When compared with the year before the pandemic, 2019, the collapse is of 51%. With the March result, the first quarter of 2022 in Spain closes in 164,399 units (-11.6% compared to 2021 and -48% compared to 2019).

UNRAE DATA SOURCE

