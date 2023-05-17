In the month of April 2023 The car market in Europe is growing by 16.1% compared to the same period of 2022. The final balance for the first quarter recorded an increase of 17.2% compared to the same period of 2022, but at a loss of well 23.5% compared to the same period of 2019i.e. the situation prior to the crisis generated by Covid.

Cars sold in Europe April 2023

In Europe in April 2023 they were sold in total 964,932 passenger cars, up 16.1% compared to 831,014 units recorded in April 2022. In the first quarter the positive balance rose to +17.2% and reached 4,201,918 cars soldagainst 3,585,944 in January-April 2022.

Car sales trend in April 2023 in Europe

The increase in registrations concerned all the five major European countries, with Italy ranked first (+29.2%) followed by France (+21.9%), Germany (+12.6%), United Kingdom (+11.6%) and Spain (+8.2%). However, the latter saw the most consistent growth in the first four months (+33.7%), with Italy in second place (+26.9%) followed by United Kingdom (+16.9%), France (+16.7%) and Germany (+7.9%). Beyond the percentages, Italy occupies fourth place in terms of number of registrations both in April and in the quarter.

Electric cars sold in Europe April 2023

In the electricity sector, Italy still stands out as the last market among the five largest, with a share of “on tap” cars in drop to 7.9%of which 3.1% of electric also BEV And 4.8% PHEV hybrids. The comparison with other countries is severe: in Germany BEVs are at 14.7% and PHEVs at 5.8%, albeit down sharply due to the exclusion from incentives; in France BEV at 12.9% and 8.2% PHEV; In the UK BEV at 15.4%, 6.5% PHEV; in Spain BEV at 4.6% and 5.8% PHEV.

Electric car sales in April reach 14.7% in Germany

Also in the first quarter, Italy is last in the electric classification, with a BEV al 3.7% and 4.5% PHEV. Germany on the other hand has BEV 14.3% and PHEV 5.7%; France BEV 14.8% and PHEV 8.6%; UK BEV 15.4% and PHEV 6.4%; Spain 4.5% and PHEV 6.1%.

Car market Germany April 2023

In Germany in the month of April 2023 the auto market grew by 12.6%with 202,947 new registrationsagainst 180,264 last year (+7.9% growth in the four-month period, with 869,765 total registrations against 806,218 in the past).

On the registrations front, there was also a forte in April 2023 in Germany decline in PHEVsnow at 6.2% of sales and al 5.8% stake (5.7% share in the quarter, -5.4 pp), for the exclusion from the incentive starting from 2023. A small growth of BEV: to the 14.7% share in April (it was 12.3% in 2022) and al 14.3% in the first four months of 2023 (was 13.1%).

In Germany, 202,947 new cars were sold in April 2023

ECVs (draught cars) in Germany as of April 2023 were down to 20.5% share, and 20% in the first quarter. Opposite trend, however, for the HEV hybridswhich grew by 4 pp both in April, reaching an altitude of 23.5%which in the quarter (to a 23.4% share).

Car market France April 2023

In April 2023 sales in France they recorded 132,506 registrations, +21.9% compared to 108,724 last year. The number of registrations in the first four months of 2023 also grew (+16.7%): 553,393 units against 474,084 in 2022. As regards power supplies, in April the ECVs (cars on tap) were confirmed at 21.1% stakewith BEVs rising by 1.2 pp to 12.9% sharewhile PHEVs lost ground and fell to 8.2%.

In France, 132,506 new cars were sold in April 2023

In the quarter, on the other hand, the ECVs gained 3.2 pp, reaching a share of 23.4%, with BEVs at 14.8% (+2.9 pp) and PHEVs at 8.6% (+0.3 pp). In France also good sales of HEV hybrid carswhich closed the month of April with a share of 23.3% (it was 22.1% in 2022) and the first four months of the year at 22.5% (it was 21.1%).

UK car market April 2023

The new car market United Kingdom in April 2023 he registered the ninth consecutive hikewith 132,990 registrations, +11.6% compared to 119,167 in 2022 (+16.9%, on the other hand, growth in the four-month period, with 627,250 units registered against the past 536,727).

Analyzing the sales by food in the month of April in the UK there was a opposite trend between HEV hybrids and ECV “on tap” carswith the former losing 1.3 pp and falling to 31.0% share and the latter which grew by 5.7 pp and reached a share of 21.9%. In detail, in April the BEVs gained 4.6 pp and reached their quota 15.4% while PHEVs reached the 6.5% share (+1.1pp).

In the UK, 132,990 new cars were sold in April 2023

In the quarteron the other hand, there was a slight growth both in the market of HEV extension (31.4% share) and ECVs – at 21.9% against 21.1% in 2022. In particular, BEVs increased slightly (15.4% share against 14.4% in last year) and PHEVs fell by 0.3 pp, dropping to 6.4% share.

Car market Spain April 2023

Car registrations in Spain in April they grew for the fourth consecutive month, with a +8.2% on 2022that is to say 74,749 total units against the past 69,112 (+33.7% in the four months, with 312,314 registrations against 233,511). However, the large gap that persists compared to the sales recorded in the pre-pandemic period should be noted: the current market is in drop of 28.4% on 2019.

In Spain, 74,749 new cars were sold in April 2023

As far as feeds are concerned, the so-called have risen by 1.3 pp car on tap ECV (10.4% share), with BEVs gaining 1.8 pp and rising to share 4.6% (+0.6 pp in the quarter, to a 4.5% share), while PHEVs fell to a 5.8% share, -0.5 pp compared to 2022 (-0.2 pp in the January-April period , with a 6.1% share). Overall, in the quarter le ECV they reached a 10.6% share. The HEV extensionon the other hand, gained 1.6 pp in April, reaching 29.4% share (30.2% in the quarter).

You may also be interested in this content

Best-selling cars in Italy in 2023

Best-selling electric cars in Italy in 2023

Best-selling hybrid cars in Italy in 2023

Poll What car would you buy today?

What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

The article European car market, cars sold in April comes from newsauto.it.

#European #car #market #cars #sold #April