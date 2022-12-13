MPK decided to supply Chinese beer Tsingtao to Russia instead of European

Problems with the supply of European beer to Russia forced importers to focus on Asian products. In particular, one of the largest players in the market, the Moscow Brewing Company (MPK), began to look towards the Chinese beer Tsingtao. informs “Kommersant”.

As follows from the Rosaccreditation register, in November the company received a declaration of compliance with Tsingtao Premium Lager. Deliveries must be carried out in 0.5-liter cans in the amount of 41.5 thousand pieces.

The IPC explained that the desire to switch to Chinese products is due to the constantly changing situation on the imported beer market. After the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine, brewers from Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Great Britain, the USA and other Western countries are gradually stopping supplies.

Sources of the publication indicate that the plans of the IPC could be affected by the reduction of the portfolio, made up of such brands as Budweiser, Chimay, Pabst Blue Ribbon. The company itself does not comment on such information and consider it premature to disclose plans to import Tsingtao.

Previously, Tsingtao was supplied to Russia by small companies, and most often this beer could be found in Chinese restaurants. However, Chinese customs data indicate that beer supplies from China to Russia are on the rise. From January to October, the increase was 12 percent, in absolute terms, deliveries reached 897,000 deciliters.

Experts believe that the task of promoting Chinese beer in Russia is quite difficult. A lot of money will have to be spent on advertising, and the rush demand for imported beers has already passed.

Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd was founded by German and British entrepreneurs in 1903. The company claims to be the sixth largest beer producer in the world, supplying products to more than 100 countries.

According to the Czech Statistical Institute, in the third quarter of 2022, beer supplies from the Czech Republic to Russia fell by a third. The factories claim that they have completely stopped shipments to Russian companies, in connection with which, most likely, deliveries go through intermediaries.