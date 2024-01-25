Institution says it will follow the target “for as long as necessary” to make inflation converge to 2%

O ECB (European Central Bank) followed the script expected by the market by keeping interest rates unchanged at 4.5% per year, but said it remains willing to maintain tightening as long as necessary to make inflation converge to the 2% target .

“The Governing Council is committed to ensuring that inflation returns to its medium-term target of 2% as quickly as possible. Based on its current analysis, the Board believes that official interest rates are at levels that, if maintained long enough, will significantly help achieve this objective. Future decisions will ensure that interest rates are adjusted at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary,” he stated.

Thats how , president of the ECB, reinforced what was already stated in the statement. The institution intends to continue monitoring the data closely before deciding to reduce interest rates.

The interest rate on main refinancing and liquidity-providing facility and deposit operations remains unchanged at 4.5%, 4.75% and 4%, respectively.

“The information received generally confirmed its previous assessment of the medium-term inflation outlook. In addition to a positive energy-related base effect on overall inflation, the downward trend in underlying inflation has persisted, and previous increases in interest rates continue to be strongly reflected in financing conditions. Tight financing conditions are restricting demand and this is contributing to lower inflation.”says the statement.

“The Governing Council will continue to apply a data-driven approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction. In particular, the board's decisions on interest rates will be based on its assessment of the inflation outlook in light of incoming economic and financial data, underlying inflation dynamics and the intensity of monetary policy transmission,” said Lagarde.

As for the APP (Asset Purchase Programme), the ECB notes that it is decreasing at a moderate and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem is no longer reinvesting principal payments on maturing bonds.

And regarding the PEPP (Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program), the Board of Directors intends to continue reinvesting in full the principal payments of the securities acquired under the PEPP that mature during the first half of 2024. “During the 2nd half of the year, it intends to reduce the PEPP portfolio by 7,500 million euros per month, on average. The Steering Council intends to end reinversions under the PEPP at the end of 2024”said Lagarde.

“As banks return funds borrowed under long-term financing operations, the Board of Directors will periodically review how specific credit operations and their progressive return are influencing its monetary policy stance.”said the president of the ECB.

“The Governing Council is prepared to adapt all its instruments within its mandate to ensure that inflation returns to its 2% objective in the medium term and preserve the smooth functioning of monetary policy transmission. Furthermore, the Transmission Protection Instrument is available to counter disorganized and unjustified market dynamics that pose a serious threat to the transmission of monetary policy across all eurozone countries, thereby enabling the Governing Council to more effectively fulfill its policy mandate. price stability”says the ECB statement.

With information from Investing Brazil.