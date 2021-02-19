European Basketball Qualifier | Susijengi, led by Sasu Salin, loaded hard readings against Switzerland at the beginning of the match

Salin scored 12 points and backman Maxhuni accompanied with ten.

The Finnish national basketball team is only a few steps away from the European Championship final in Tbilisi, Georgia.

The wolf gang will lead 49–31 on a break against Switzerland and a possible victory will consolidate Finland’s positions when the qualifier ends on Sunday.

Sasu Salin decided the victory over Switzerland a year ago in Friborg, and in a very good mood he still does. Salin scored 12 points in the first half and threw his body into the league in defense.

Finland got Petteri Koponen in the qualifiers for a long time, when the previous qualifying period in Espoo at the end of November passed due to the corona quarantine. Koponen weighed in a couple of important throws.

Second mate Edon Maxhuni took a big role when he got on the field. Maxhuni made a game, brought the ball up, threw and was a constant threat driving into the basket.

Susijengi played the first 20-minute wide lineup. The exchanges followed one another and always became a new solver on the field. Ilari Seppälä sank one long second, which was first marked as a three-point throw. Elias Valtonen showed his skill and his defensive line on the field.

Switzerland took the victory over Serbia with a great throw-in game in Espoo, but now the team’s attack seemed scattered confused. As if there were no patterns at all. One part of the reason was Finland’s strong defense.

If Finland will win the match, and if Serbia hosts Gerogia later on Friday, Susijeng’s fifth consecutive European Championship venue will be secured.

If Finland defeats Switzerland today and Serbia loses, Switzerland must defeat Serbia on Sunday to qualify for the Games. Switzerland has done its trick once, but renewing it is not a mere duplication of a familiar formula.