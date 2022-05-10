The Ukrainian economy is expected to shrink by almost a third this year due to the Russian invasion, according to forecasts from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which has its annual general meeting this week.

The body revised the forecast for Ukraine’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contraction to a drop of 30% in 2022, against 20% announced in March estimates.

On Russia, the EBRD maintains its forecast of a 10% contraction of the economy, which faces an unprecedented series of sanctions.

The institution also revised the growth forecast for the entire region, which includes: 1.1%, against an advance of 1.7% in March estimates.

Founded in 1991 to help Soviet bloc countries move to a free market economy, the EBRD has since expanded its reach to include countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

After a sharp contraction in the GDP of these countries in 2020 due to the pandemic, and a strong increase last year with the post-covid recovery, “the war in Ukraine has a profound impact on the economies” of the region, highlights a statement.

The reduction in regional forecasts is motivated “mainly by a stronger-than-expected contraction of the Ukrainian economy due to the ongoing war,” the note states.

The bank, which starts its three-day annual general meeting in Marrakesh on Tuesday, also expects the region’s economy to recover by as much as 4.7% next year, spurred on by the assumption that Ukraine’s reconstruction will trigger a boom. ed 25% of this country’s GDP.

But it also predicts that the regional economy will suffer in 2022 from the “inflationary pressures” felt throughout the world economy.

Forecasts could be revised in the event of an escalation of the conflict or further restrictions on Russian commodity exports, the EBRD warns.