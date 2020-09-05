Denmark’s largest bank, Danske Bank, will pay customers for defrauded trust after their investments in investment products and strategies, positioned as low-risk, turned into losses, Bloomberg writes.

Bente Nielsen, head of the private client service department, said that due to insufficient information from the bank, about 900 people have lost their funds. “We apologize and, of course, we will pay compensation to the affected clients,” said the top manager.

It is not specified which strategies and products are in question, but it is known that the European bank advertised them as the most reliable and suitable for clients who prefer low profitability with an appropriate level of risk. The amount of compensation to customers will be $ 16 million and should cover their losses.

Over the past three years, Danske Bank has repeatedly found itself at the center of scandals. In 2018, its Estonian branch was suspected of laundering clients’ money through accounts opened with a credit institution. Following the investigation, the Baltic division was closed.

Late last year, the bank faced similar claims to the current one after it was revealed that it was collecting too high commissions from customers using its trading application. Because of this, their overall financial result when investing in low-risk assets also turned out to be negative.

In early September, it became known that the Danish financial market regulator will investigate the overstatement of the full cost of the loan for many clients.