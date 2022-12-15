Continue there growth of the European automotive market. Also in November the four-wheeler sector in the Old Continent continued its positive trend: 1,014,630 registrations registered in the eleventh month of the year, 17.4% more than the 864,046 in November last year. An increase in sales that reduces the decrease relative to accumulated since the beginning of the year: in the eleven months the total is in fact 10,196,115 vehicles marketed, 5.8% less than the 10,824,193 in January-November last year.

The panorama traced by the data released by Unrae show how registrations of cars were growing in November five major European automotive markets, with values ​​ranging from +9.8% in France, to +10.3% in Spain, +14.7% in Italy, +23.5% in the United Kingdom, up to +31.4% in Germany . As for the cumulative results for the first eleven months of the year, however, Italy maintains the worst performance (-11.6%), kept at a distance by Germany (-2.4%), the United Kingdom (-3.4%) , Spain (-4.4%) and finally France (-8.7%). Negative news for our country also in relation to the electrified segment: in the month of November alone, in fact, Italy continues to stand out among the five major European markets as the last of plug-in cars, therefore electric and plug-in hybrids, considering that the share of these vehicles in Italy has risen at 9.8% but always remained far behind Germany (39.4%), the United Kingdom (27.7%) and France (24.4%), as well as Spain (11.1%).

“We underlined the critical conditions of the car market in Italy in a press conference and in an open letter to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, explaining Unrae’s proposals for a more accelerated development of zero or very low emission mobility and recalling that the transition in our country has been underway for some years, but it has already happened stranded – said the Director General of Unrae, Andrea Cardinali – We ask the Government to give a clear direction to the market on the acceptance of new technologies, otherwise Italy will continue to be the only European country that recedes in the sales of cars with the plug, and will remain tail light not only among the 5 major European markets but also with respect to secondary markets, slowing down the energy transition”.