The European Commission and the European Aviation Safety Agency issued a statement “recommending not to carry out activities within the airspace of Lebanon and Israel at all flight levels,” “until October 31” at the current stage, the agency informed.

The statement stressed: “It will continue to closely monitor the situation, with the aim of assessing whether there is an increase or decrease in the risks facing aircraft operators in the European Union as a result of the evolving threat.”

The announcement came in conjunction with the Lebanese Hezbollah’s confirmation of the killing of Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, hours after the Israeli army’s statement announcing his death.

Hezbollah’s statement said that Nasrallah was killed “as a result of the treacherous Israeli raid on the southern suburbs.”