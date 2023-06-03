The letters that make up the name of Rome, the numbers of a year destined to be remembered and one of the symbols of athletics merge into a single design, thus giving life to the official logo of the European Athletics Championships in Rome 2024. A launch in grand style, which took place during the ‘Pietro Mennea’ Golden Gala in the Ridolfi Stadium in Florence, in the presence of the president of World Athletics Sebastian Coe, the president of European Athletics Dobromir Karamarinov and the president of Fidal Stefano Mei.

The exciting preview opens the year-long race towards a historic event of great sporting importance: from 7 to 12 June 2024 the best athletes on the continent will compete at the Stadio Olimpico, in the Foro Italico Park and in some of the most evocative streets of the Capital, 50 years after the edition of the European Championships held in Rome in 1974 and for the third time ever in Italy after the first edition in Turin 1934. The European Athletics Championships in Rome 2024 will precede the start of the XXIII Summer Olympic Games in Paris and will therefore represent a fundamental competitive testing ground for the athletes in view of the next Olympic appointment.

Rome is a place that needs no introduction; 2024 will be a year of major sporting events that will attract the attention of the whole world to the city; the track is the symbol of athletics par excellence: these are the elements present in the logo designed for the 2024 European Athletics Championships. A precise synthesis that does not require further interpretations. The EuroRoma 2024 Foundation, which includes representatives of the Department for Sport of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Lazio Region, the Municipality of Rome Capital, Sport and Health, CONI and Fidal, is overseeing the organization of the event, under the supervision of the European Athletics Federation.

The competition in Rome will take place two years after the last edition of the European Championships in Munich 2022, which confirmed the renewed interest of the general international public in athletics. The matches organized in Germany in 2022 attracted over 267 thousand spectators at the Olympiastadion in Munich and a global television audience of 729 million viewers, generating an economic induced in the area estimated at around 29 million euros. The goal of the EuroRoma 2024 Foundation is to set up an equally popular and engaging event, which can also represent a new driving force for tourism in Rome.

“Unveiling the logo just over a year from the end gives Rome 2024 a clear and strong image, making everyone aware that the main European athletics event is getting closer and closer. 2024 will mark the 50th anniversary of the last European Championships in Athletics in Rome, what better way to celebrate such an anniversary? Rome and the Olympic stadium are steeped in the history of athletics: from the 1960 Olympics, to the 1987 World Athletics Championships, up to the annual Diamond League meet. world records have been set in Rome and we expect just as many exciting challenges and excellent performances in the upcoming competition in Rome 2024, also from the stars of Italian athletics who will show off. that brings the world of European athletics and Rome 2024 closer to the heart of the public, generating enthusiasm and excitement ahead of the competition. Congratulations to the Organizing Committee and FIDAL, Rome 2024 could be the best European Athletics Championship ever,” he said the president of European Athletics, Dobromir Karamarinov.

“The logo presented today in Florence -said Paolo Carito, general director of the EuroRoma 2024 Foundation- is the result of the work of the entire Foundation team and perfectly summarizes the objectives we have in mind. We want to build a widespread, engaging and innovative event , enhancing the image of Rome through the organization of a major sporting event. We are thrilled to be able to make our contribution to making 2024 a significant year and to leave a positive legacy on the territory and in the memory of all those who will participate in this exciting festival of sport”. The logo was also presented on the official digital channels of Rome 2024. By connecting to the roma2024.eu website and following the Rome 2024 social profiles, fans from all over Europe will find updates and information in view of the start of the competition.