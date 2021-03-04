The town of Torun (Poland) welcomes Indoor Athletics Europeans from this thursday 4 until Sunday, March 7. A total of 47 nations, 733 athletes, 17 defending champions and 9 world leaders will compete in this indoor event.

Schedule: What time do the European competitions start?

Each day of competition will have two sessions: the morning and the afternoon. The morning shift will always start at 10:00 Spanish time, while the afternoon shift will have a different start depending on the day, between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Television: How to watch the European Indoor Athletics Championships live?

Teledeporte It will broadcast the Europeans indoor live and open. It can also be followed online through its tdp + platform for free, on the Teledeporte website.

Follow the 2021 European Indoor Athletics Championships on As.com

In As you can also follow a wide coverage of the European Indoor Athletics Championships. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most impressive images of each day and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicles of the different competitions.