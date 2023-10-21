Femke Bol can be chosen as European athlete of the year for the second year in a row. The world champion in the 400 meter hurdles is among the three finalists in the election. The Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Majuchich and the Spanish race walker Maria Perez will compete for the honorary title, the outcome of which will be announced on Saturday evening during a gala in the Lithuanian city of Vilnius.

