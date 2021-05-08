The European allies have asked the United States to delay the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan so that they have time to leave the country. It is reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

It is noted that Washington promised to provide support to its coalition partners while it withdraws troops. However, some states said they would not have time to leave the Middle East republic before the deadline and asked to leave the US military after July 4.

The newspaper reported that Germany asked to delay the withdrawal of troops until July 18, the United States reported that this process could be postponed for two weeks or more at the request of the Allies.

Another reason was that Turkey also announced the withdrawal of its military after Washington. Its forces have provided security at the Kabul airport for many years. This could induce Western countries to reduce the diplomatic contingent in Afghanistan, WSJ reports.

Earlier, General Mark Milli, chairman of the US Chiefs of Staff, estimated the timing of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. According to him, the command of the Armed Forces is confident that it will be able to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, as planned, by September. The official withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan began on May 1 and will last until September 11, although the actual withdrawal of troops began in April.